Argument at sports bar leads to shots being fired on Sam Cooper, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after shots were fired at someone in Memphis after an argument at a club.
According to police, the situation started at an unnamed sports bar. When the suspect left, he went to a gas station.
The suspect then pulled up next to him and then left.
The victim then realized he was being followed. While he was on Sam Cooper near I-240, the suspect drove up next to him and fired shots. No one was hit.
It is not exactly clear where the shots were fired.
Overnight offcrs responded to a shots fired call that reportedly occurred on Sam Cooper near I-240. The vict's vehicle was struck by gunfire; however, the driver was not injured. It is believed that this shooting stemmed from a disagreement that occurred at a local sports bar.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 26, 2019
