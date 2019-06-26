  • Argument at sports bar leads to shots being fired on Sam Cooper, MPD says

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after shots were fired at someone in Memphis after an argument at a club. 

    According to police, the situation started at an unnamed sports bar. When the suspect left, he went to a gas station. 

    The suspect then pulled up next to him and then left. 

    The victim then realized he was being followed. While he was on Sam Cooper near I-240, the suspect drove up next to him and fired shots. No one was hit. 

    It is not exactly clear where the shots were fired. 

