Argument leads to man, innocent bystander shot at Memphis liquor store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after an argument led to a double shooting.
According to police, it happened at Ridgeway Liquors in Hickory Hill around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said two men got into an argument in the parking lot when one of the men went to his car, pulled a gun and opened fire.
The first victim said he recognized the shooter from years ago when they worked together. He didn't remember his name, but they don't like each other.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The victim walked into the store; the suspect followed him and fired five more shots. The victim was hit three times, according to police.
An innocent bystander was also shot once in the stomach while pinned between the two men. Police said that woman did not have anything to do with the two men, police said.
The suspect then fled the scene.
Police said the man who was shot walked across the street to Mapco and collapsed. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition but has been upgraded.
The 22-year-old woman who was shot drove herself to the hospital.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}