SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven police are investigating a shooting at a Mississippi Waffle House.
The business is located at Hamilton Road near the Stateline Road.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Friday.
Police said an argument broke out in the parking lot which led to one victim being shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital to be treated.
Their condition has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
