Argument leaves man dead in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: 1:05 P.M. Investigators have determined that the shooting was a result of a verbal disagreement.
The disagreement was with a known party in the 500 block of Cambridge.
The victim was shot after a verbal disagreement with a known party at 542 Cambridge.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 18, 2018
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. https://t.co/uGxajszZ2h
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a ongoing homicide investigation.
A man was killed in a shooting in South Memphis Friday night.
Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue.
Memphis Police 🚔 investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Cambridge in South Memphis. One person shot went to the hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/ioSDPlcTUq— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) August 18, 2018
MPD officers found the man with gunshot wounds, and he was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
The man – who has not yet been identified – died of his injuries at the hospital.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
No information for a suspect was released.
