0 Argument over TV show leads Memphis woman to beat her father with crutch, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was arrested after investigators say she beat her father with a crutch in Raleigh.

Investigators were called to the 4800 block of Arms Ave. Tuesday evening.

The victim told police he was physically attacked by his daughter, Angela Cathey.

He told police he was arguing with his daughter over a TV show when Cathey grabbed a crutch and began striking him repeatedly.

Officers say the victim was struck in the head, which left a gash in his forehead.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The father was eventually able to wrestle the crutch from his daughter, but his daughter continued to hit him with her fists.

He also started to hit her with the crutch to get her away from him.

Angela then ran into a rear bedroom and closed the door.

Moments later, Angela was heard on the phone asking someone how to use a gun - because she was about to kill her father, according to MPD.

Knowing there was a gun in the bedroom, her father called the police and ran out of the house.

The victim told police he heard gunshots as he was running up the street.

On the scene, officers found a handgun in the house, a bullet hole in the bedroom wall, and ammunition in the suspects pocket.

MPD says Cathey spontaneously said she ran out of the house and fired two shots in the air.

Angela Cathey was taken to the hospital before she was taken to jail.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.