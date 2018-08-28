Arkansas Amber Alert: Mother, daughter possibly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

An Arkansas mother and daughter are believed to be in danger after they went missing.
According to the Amber Alert, Kara Griffin and her mother Sara went missing on August 27, 2018.
They may be in the company of Sara's abusive ex-boyfriend Gary Phillips.
It is believed that Philips make have taken them against their will.
Witnesses said Phillips has made threats to harm both Kara and her mother and is upset that Sara ended their relationship.
At this time it is believed that Phillips does not have a vehicle and his mode of transportation is on foot.
If you see them, you are asked to call Kensett Police Department at 501-742-5454.
