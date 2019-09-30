Arkansas authorities searching for escaped inmate in the Mid-South

ARKANSAS - Authorities in Arkansas are searching for an escaped inmate.
Calvin Adams, 49, has escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Brickeys is located in Lee County, Arkansas.
Officials confirmed Adams was missing after a unit-wide count.
Adams is a white male, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair(graying).
Investigators said Adams is currently serving life without parole for a capital murder charge in Greene County.
LIVE updates on the search, now on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}