Arkansas camp director fired after arrest on voyeurism count

SEARCY, Ark. (AP)-- Officials at a church camp in north-central Arkansas have fired the camp's director after he was arrested on suspicion of video voyeurism.
Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Powell was arrested Friday night. He had worked as a director at Camp Wyldewood, but the camp said it fired Powell after learning of the accusations.
Camp Wyldewood is a year-round Christian camp in White County near Searcy. In a statement posted on Facebook, camp officials said they believed it was a "one-time, isolated incident" that did not involve any campers.
Powell remained jailed Monday morning and it was not clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
