Arkansas casino set to begin operations at West Memphis race track

Casino gambling is officially legal in Arkansas.
Casino operations started at 4 this morning at southland gaming and racing. With this change a new name for the establishment.
At 1 p.m., the building will go from Southland Gaming and Racing to Southland Casino Racing.
For people who are not familiar with this, Southland has been very limited in the games they could have due to state law.
Now, they’ll offer blackjack, poker, slots, and several other games.
The West Memphis building, and a facility in Hot Springs will be the first full-fledged casinos in the state.
On Good Morning Memphis, FOX13’s Shelby Sansone will breakdown a huge expansion the soon-to be-Southland Casino Racing is planning because of the law change.
