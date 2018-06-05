Arkansas communities recover after Saturday night storms

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - Communities in St. Francis County, Arkansas can be seen cleaning up after a storm Saturday night.
Trees can be seen on top several homes and cars.
The storm cause more than 3,000 people to go without power for th second day in a row.
Leaders in Forrest City told FOX13 the local civic center will remain open to shelter people affected.
Find out how emergency management leaders in Forrest City are managing recovery efforts in the video below.
