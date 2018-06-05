  • Arkansas communities recover after Saturday night storms

    ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - Communities in St. Francis County, Arkansas can be seen cleaning up after a storm Saturday night.

    Trees can be seen on top several homes and cars.

    The storm cause more than 3,000 people to go without power for th second day in a row.

    Leaders in Forrest City told FOX13 the local civic center will remain open to shelter people affected.

