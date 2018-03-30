  • Arkansas company says its pot growing license should proceed

    A company that had been slated to be among the first to grow medical marijuana in Arkansas is asking a judge who halted the licensing process to allow the firm's permit to go forward.

    Delta Medical Cannabis Company LLC asked Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Wednesday to lift part of his order so the company can receive its license as a cultivation facility. Griffen last week ruled that the licensing process violated the 2016 voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana.

    Delta was one of five companies that the state had planned to license before Griffen issued a restraining order.

    Delta says its license was issued fairly and that the problems raised by an unsuccessful applicant that had filed a lawsuit don't apply to its facility.
     

