Arkansas constable shot while lying in bed, police say

HELENA, AR - An Arkansas constable is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.
According to HWH Police Chief James Smith, officers responded to the 300 block of North Baldwin around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting victim call. Chief Smith told FOX13 the victim is 50-year-old Wilburt Strotter Sr., who is a constable and an officer of Lakeview Police in Arkansas.
Strotter was lying in bed when a projectile entered through the wall striking him in the upper torso. He was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition, but according to Chief Smith, Strotter is now in stable condition and will be released from the hospital sometime Sunday afternoon.
The Helena-West Helena Police Department located casings in the roadway west of the location, and they don't believe Strotter was the target of this random shootings.
Chief James Smith told FOX13 they are still working the case and trying to narrow down potential suspects.
This is a developing story. FOX13 will bring you the very latest when more information becomes available.
