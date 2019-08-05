0 Arkansas convict pleads guilty after sending bomb threat to Memphis courthouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Arkansas man has plead guilty to sending threatening letters to judges and other federal personnel in Memphis.

Back in March 2018, court documents show the United States Clerk's Office for the Western District of Tennessee received a bomb and violence threat in the mail in the 160 block of North Main Street.

Patrick Hayden, 32, from Charleston, Arkansas plead guilty to sending the letters.

Officials said an envelope postmarked March 2, 2018 was forwarded from inmate Arron Lewis from Marianna, Arkansas.

Investigators said the envelope contained several letters from four Arkansas state inmates and a note stating ‘"federal employees there is a bomb in the building! 901 confederates #savethestatues."

Individual letters were addressed to "judges and prosecutors" and "Federal stooges in black shirts." The letters contained various threats to injure/kill potential victims and their families.

Officers said one of the letters from Hayden had similar threats and called for "total Aryan resurgent's (sic)," according to the Department of Justice.

Law enforcement met with the Arkansas Department of Corrections about the mail threat by Hayden and the other inmates. Correction officials said Haydn was serving a sentence for theft conviction along with inmate Lewis and others.

Hayden admitted to participating in the writing/mailing of the letter. He also told the officer when he is released from prison, "I will do this," referring to the bombing of the Memphis Federal Building.

Hayden also told officials, "I am a willingly expendable pawn… their life is meaningless… Memphis is the place I choose, so I am now dedicated."

Court documents reveal Hayden claims to be a member of White Aryan Resistance (WAR). He said the group chose to mail the letter to Memphis based on the demographics of the city.

Hayden believes he is capable of carrying out the plot and made statements about idolizing Timothy McVeigh since an early age.

The Department of Justice said Hayden demonstrated in-depth knowledge of bomb-making and using cell phones as remote detectors.

Officials also said forensic examinations showed Hayden's fingerprints on the letter ad matched his known handwriting samples.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant released a statement –

"We reject and denounce all forms of radical violent extremism, including white supremacy and any other threats posed by racism, bigotry, and hatred. This office, along with our federal law enforcement partners, are vigilant to protect the Federal Judiciary and prevent attacks on any critical infrastructure sites in West Tennessee, including the Federal Courthouse in Memphis. We take all threats seriously, and will seek to impose all applicable enhancements and the maximum available penalty under the federal sentencing guidelines in order to punish and incapacitate this dangerous extremist for as long as possible. We are pleased that the defendant has been held accountable for this disturbing threat of violence fueled by racial hatred, and we commend the quick and thorough response of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force."

Hayden will be sentenced November 8, 2019. He faces 10 years imprisonment, three years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

