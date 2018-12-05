Arkansas DEA special agent facing up to life in prison for bribery, drug conspiracy charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - An Arkansas Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was arrested on federal bribery and drug conspiracy charges.
Officials said Nathan Koen, 42, had worked in the DEA’s Little Rock field office as a group supervisor since September 2016.
According to a federal complaint, Koen was arrested Tuesday for accepting bribes “in connection with his duties,” and for being part of a “conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.”
Investigators said Koen accepted multiple cash payments from a known drug dealer from 2016 to 2018 in exchange for providing information which assisted the dealer’s criminal activities.
Koen is facing up to life in prison for the drug conspiracy charge, and up to 15 years for the bribery charge.
