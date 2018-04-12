Arkansas Department of Education releases school grades

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Arkansas Department of Education released grades for each of it's schools.
Reports show 380 schools received a C. Nearly 300 earned a B.
There are around 1100 schools in the entire state.
For a complete list of schools, click here.
