  • Arkansas drivers can now skip DMV and register online

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Arkansas drivers can now skip the DMV.

    The governor, Asa Hutchinson, said drivers can now do the entire car registration process online.

    That includes paying sales tax and purchasing a new plate or transfer an existing plate.

    It is also possible to order a duplicate driver's license through the site.

