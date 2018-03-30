Arkansas drivers can now skip DMV and register online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Arkansas drivers can now skip the DMV.
The governor, Asa Hutchinson, said drivers can now do the entire car registration process online.
That includes paying sales tax and purchasing a new plate or transfer an existing plate.
It is also possible to order a duplicate driver's license through the site.
For more information, click here.
