  • Arkansas father, son among duck boat victims in Missouri

    Updated:

    An Arkansas man and his son are among the 17 people who died when a tourist boat capsized near Branson, Missouri.

    Carroll Smith said in a telephone interview Friday that his 53-year-old son, Steve, and 15-year-old grandson, Lance, were killed when a Ride the Ducks boat sank amid churning waters Thursday on Table Rock Lake. 

    RELATED: 9 members of one family among 17 killed in duck boat accident on lake in Branson, Missouri

    The family is from Osceola, Arkansas.

    Trending stories:

    Steve Smith's wife, Pamela, was with the family on the visit to Branson but did not go on the boat. Steve Smith's 14-year-old daughter, Loren, suffered a concussion but survived.

    Carroll Smith says his son was a retired math teacher who loved old Westerns and was active in his church. Lance would have been a freshman at Osceola High School.

    -----

    Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories