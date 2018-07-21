Arkansas father, son among duck boat victims in Missouri

An Arkansas man and his son are among the 17 people who died when a tourist boat capsized near Branson, Missouri.
Carroll Smith said in a telephone interview Friday that his 53-year-old son, Steve, and 15-year-old grandson, Lance, were killed when a Ride the Ducks boat sank amid churning waters Thursday on Table Rock Lake.
The family is from Osceola, Arkansas.
Steve Smith's wife, Pamela, was with the family on the visit to Branson but did not go on the boat. Steve Smith's 14-year-old daughter, Loren, suffered a concussion but survived.
Carroll Smith says his son was a retired math teacher who loved old Westerns and was active in his church. Lance would have been a freshman at Osceola High School.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
