Arkansas group looks to expand casino operations in West Memphis

    By: Tony Atkins

    An expanded casino could be on the way to West Memphis. That is if one organization has its way. 

    The group "Driving Arkansas Forward" recently announced it has received 96,000 signatures for a very unique proposal.

    The proposal involves four gaming operations, including expanding gaming operations at Southland Park in West Memphis. 

    “I’m a big casino fan so anything to have more entertainment helps with the overall attraction to a state,” said Simone Ward, an Arkansas resident. 

    Driving Arkansas Forward said the signatures are more than enough to get the proposal on the ballot in November. 

    "The Arkansas Gaming Amendment of 2018" would legalize gambling at the park, allowing Southland to expand its footprint.

    Part of those proceeds would go into the state's General Revenue Fund, which has earmarked money for road improvements.

