Arkansas Highway Police seize more than 230 pounds of marijuana

Arkansas Highway Police found quite the haul during a safety and weight inspection of a tractor-trailer.
Officers found more than 230 pounds of marijuana.
According to the press release,
"On Sunday, April 22, around 9:45 a.m., Arkansas Highway Police attempted to stop a commercial vehicle at the Alma Weigh Station on I-40 eastbound to conduct a routine vehicle safety and weight inspection. The vehicle failed to stop at which time a pursuit was initiated near mile marker 10.
Officers instructed the driver to return to the weigh station where a vehicle inspection was conducted. Officers noticed the driver appeared nervous, had discrepancies recorded in his log book, and observed trash bags in the back of the trailer that did not appear to be part of the legitimate load of produce."
They then found the 201 bundles of marijuana. Both the driver and co-driver were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Trending stories:
- Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple
- Woman kills husband's mistress then shoots herself in 'calculated, planned attack,' police say
- Man steals electricity with spoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}