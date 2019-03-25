Arkansas house destroyed in fire

The Osceola Fire Department took to Facebook to share photos of a home that was burned to the ground.
According to the fire department, 15 firefighters were dispatched to W. Hale after the home went up in flames on Saturday.
No one was injured.
The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. and was not brought under control until almost midnight.
