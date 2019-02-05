0 Arkansas inmate captured after escaping while working outside

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - UPDATE (2/4) - Deputies have captured the man who escaped from an Arkansas jail this weekend.

According to Captain Eddie Adamson, Brandon Cook, 33, is now in custody after being caught Monday.

Adamson said deputies captured Cook in Cross County days after escaping from the jail while working outside.

ORIGINAL STORY:

St. Francis County took to Facebook to alert the public about Brandon Cook, 33.

Cook was being held on Residential Burglary and Theft of Property charged since November.

He was working outside the jail on trustee status on Saturday.

Captain Eddie Adamson said he was painting a kitchen inside the jail then went outside to grab an extension cord from a shed outside, but he never came back.

“We expect he’s pretty close, he’s a local guy in this area and we all know him,” said Adamson.

Deputies thought his good behavior earned him a second chance, so they let him become a trustee.

“Someone who’s made a bad life choice and then locked up then gets an opportunity to prove themselves, and usually they do. But in this case, it didn’t work out too well in this instance,” said Adamson.

Officers said Cook is not a threat, but shoppers nearby aren’t convinced.

“You might be in my house when I get home you never know,” said Lorenzo Foreman.

Cook will be facing felony escape charges.

