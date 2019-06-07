Arkansas inmate escapes from work release, steals truck

Arkansas police are asking for help to find an escaped inmate.
Christopher Baggett, who is an inmate assigned to the Mississippi County Work Release Center in Luxora, drove away from his assigned Work Release job site outside of Wilson in a stolen white Chevrolet Trailblazer, Arkansas license.
He was last seen wearing grey pants, a white shirt, a baseball cap, and work boots. Anyone who may come in contact with Inmate Baggett should act with caution and immediately notify their local law enforcement agency.
Inmate Baggett is a 46-year-old white male serving 18 years for multiple felony convictions, including Residential Burglary and Theft of Property.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}