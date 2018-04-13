  • Arkansas man arrested after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old, officers said

    Updated:

    CROSS COUNTY, Ark. - Cross County Sheriff's have a man behind bars after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.

    Raymond Freeman, 33, from Wynne, Arkansas has been arrested and charged wih sexual assault in the 2nd degree.

    Freeman is currently out of jail after posting a $70,000 bail.

    This case has been forwarded to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arkansas man arrested after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old, officers said

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arkansas Department of Education releases school grades

  • Headline Goes Here

    School bus fight caught on camera, 3 arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arkansas drivers can now skip DMV and register online

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arsonist burns structure because 'he was bored,' police say