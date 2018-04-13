Arkansas man arrested after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old, officers said

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. - Cross County Sheriff's have a man behind bars after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.
Raymond Freeman, 33, from Wynne, Arkansas has been arrested and charged wih sexual assault in the 2nd degree.
Freeman is currently out of jail after posting a $70,000 bail.
This case has been forwarded to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}