Arkansas man arrested for firing shots into home and vehicles

FORREST CITY, Ark. - An Arkansas man is behind bar after police he fired several shots into a house and cars with small children inside.
Police were called to the 500 block of Murray St. after receiving a shooting call.
Witnesses on the scene told police the man responsible for the shooting was Tracy Cottrell.
Other witnesses told police they notice Cottrell walk up to the residence, pull out a silver revolver, then began firing shots toward the home and vehicles.
Police said adults and small children were present in the house at the time.
A warrant was then issued for Cottrell’s arrest.
Cottrell was later arrested in the 400 block of Laughrun Dr. He was charged with aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act, endangering the welfare of minors, carrying a weapon, an criminal mischief in the first degree.
