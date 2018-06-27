Arkansas man arrested for pointing gun at driver in road rage incident

CROSS CO., Ark. - A man was arrested after a road rage incident on a highway in Cross County.
John Larker, 35, pointed a gun at another driver while driving on Highway 64 West in Arkansas, according to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened on Monday, police said.
It is unclear what led to Larker pointing the gun at another driver, but police charged him with aggravated assault.
