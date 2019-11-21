  • Arkansas man behind bars after murder in Forrest City

    ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. - An Arkansas man is behind bars after another man was killed Tuesday evening.

    Officers responded to the Oakland and Wilson area after getting reports of a gunshot victim. 

    Investigators found a man injured on the scene. He has been identified as James Mullins, 54, from Forrest City, Arkansas.

    Mullins was taken to Regional One where he eventually died from his injures.

    While investigators were on the scene, they found Kinslow Young, 46, and detained him. An eyewitness and a warrant was obtained for Young's arrest.

    Authorities arrested Young at the Luxury Inn after obtaining a high-risk search warrant. He's currently at the St. Francis County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

    Young is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

