Arkansas man busted for nearly 50 grams of crystal meth inside home across from high school

MARION, Ark. - An Arkansas man is behind bars after deputies busted a crystal meth operation at his home.
Investigators said Richard Hensley’s home in the 100 block of East Sparrow Avenue was searched Tuesday.
Nearly 50 grams of crystal meth and other drugs were found, and now he faces serious charges.
Hensley’s home is near Marion Middle School and Marion High School.
A woman who lives in the area said she’s glad deputies caught the man.
She told FOX13 that mobile home community is home to many children. And in her 15 years there, she has seen several meth busts in her neighborhood.
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the bust with FOX13.
Deputies also said Hensley’s charges are enhanced because of the home’s proximity to the schools.
Several types of opioids were also seized in the search.
