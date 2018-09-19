Arkansas man hides in chicken coop while facing multiple drug charges

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. - An Arkansas man is facing multiple drug charges after investigators say he was hiding in a chicken coop.
Cross County deputies were patrolling the 100 block of Hickory Ridge when they saw a man walking in the yard of a residence on Tuesday.
Deputies determined the suspect was Dustin Manues. Manues has multiple outstanding felony warrants in St. Francis County.
He fled the scene on foot, but was later found hiding in a chicken coop in a neighboring residence.
Maneus was possessing 51 grams of meth and a loaded handgun when he was arrested. He was taken to the Cross County Jail.
He was later taken to the St. Francis County Jail for his outstanding warrants. A hold was also placed with Cross County for his charges he gained that day.
The Cross County Sheriff's Office also seized $300 and a Honda Accord during his arrest.
Here are the charges Dustin Manues are facing -
- Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms (Class Y Felony)
- Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance "meth" with Purpose to Deliver ( Class A Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia X2 (Class B Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia X2 (Class D Felony)
- Possession of Firearm By Certain Person X2(Class D Felony)
- Fleeing on Foot (Class C Misd.)
