Arkansas man sentenced to 22 years for production of child porn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 22 years after investigators say he produced child pornography of infant children.
Carson Arcia, 33, from Russelville will also remain on supervised release for the rest of his life.
Officers say the investigation began May 11, 2015 when investigators discovered images of a child porn being shared on the internet through a photo-sharing website.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Body cameras didn't capture MPD officer shooting man; 3 officers relieved of duty
- Mid-South woman mysteriously found dead at New Orleans truck stop; family demands answers
- Drivers beware: Man impersonating police officer in Mid-South
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Agents working the case were able to trace the images to Arcia. A search warrant was then obtained for his home.
When officers searched Arcia's home in July 2015, he admitted to using the internet to download child pornography.
Arcia told agents he was in possession of more than 1,000 images of child porn.
After agents collected three laptops, four hard drives, and a number of electronic devices - more than 1,800 still photos and more than 600 videos of child pornography were located.
Videos show Arcia in stores, laundromats, and other locations where he would sneak behind women and film up their skirts.
Other videos show Arcia showing his private area to children in public locations and filming the children's reactions. Two young girls on the videos were 2 and 3-years-old.
Police found other videos of Arcia enticing toddlers with candy and showing their private areas on a changing table.
Arcia was indicted August 1, 2017 and plead guilty April 30, 2018.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}