Arkansas medical dispensary will open next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Greenlight Dispensary in Helena West Helena is set to open in mid-June.
In January, the medical marijuana dispensary off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive received its license.
The owner said the business will start selling 50 pounds of marijuana before they start growing.
He told FOX13 their goal is to eventually sell 35 pounds a week.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Helena West Helena’s first medical marijuana dispensary is almost finished.
30 medical marijuana plants will grow in this room.
Ed Pat Wright, the owner told FOX13 the application process took about eight months.
“We are excited, I can’t go anywhere in town without anyone asking, ‘When are we open?’ ‘When are we opening?’” Wright said.
Wright said before customers can walk into this room they need their medical marijuana card.
He said he plans on selling marijuana in different forms.
“The gummies or edibles are for people who don’t want the stigma of smoking or don’t want to smoke,” Wright said.
After the business’ final inspection, it plans to open in mid-June.
Wright said they will have a ribbon cutting on June 7.
In the future, they plan on having another store next door that will sell bongs, pipes and joints.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}