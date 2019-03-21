0 Arkansas medical marijuana distribution centers: What you need to know

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - In just about two months, history will be made in Arkansas as medical marijuana distribution facilities will open their doors.

FOX13 got an exclusive tour of the facility in Helena-West Helena on Wednesday.

Groups like Delta Cultivators are very excited, especially since they pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into the process.

We got a better idea of what the retail experience will be when it comes to medical marijuana in the area.

It’s been more than two years since Arkansas voters approved medical marijuana.

“There’s so much planning, policy and procedure, security, safety and everything else that goes into it,” said Ed Wright, president of Delta Cultivators.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Wright will be the one helping patients navigate side effects and medication mixing.

“We will have experts on site that will know what strain of marijuana is best for your situation, condition, diagnosis,” he said.

The entire experience is tracked electronically.

Under Arkansas law, patients are allowed to buy 2.5 ounces every 14 days. That program will flag anyone trying to work the system.

Delta Cultivators are working to find a way to accept debit/credit cards, but for now, patients should expect to pay in cash.

If you live in Mississippi or Tennessee, it’s not as easy as just crossing the state line to get medical marijuana.

You must have an Arkansas license, an Arkansas Medical Marijuana card, and an Arkansas doctor that will prescribe it to you.

And if you are caught in possession of the marijuana outside Arkansas, you could be arrested.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.