Arkansas men arrested for child pornography

    JONESBORO, Ark. - Four men in Jonesboro, Arkansas are behind bars for child pornography.

    60-year-old Randall Floyd Prescott, 34-year-old Jimmy Joe Hampton and 23-year-old Johnny Smith Hendrix have been arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child and Computer Child Pornography, according to the Jonesboro Police Department. 

    Prescott was issued a $35,000 bond. Hendrix and Hampton where each issued a $50,000 bond.

    Eric Curtis McQuay, 34, has been arrested for Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing of Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child. McQuay is still awaiting a Probable Cause hearing where his bond will be issued.

    These arrests were a result of a continued effort by the Detectives in the ICAC Division and their work to protect our community's youth from online predators.

