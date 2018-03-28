Arkansas men arrested for child pornography

JONESBORO, Ark. - Four men in Jonesboro, Arkansas are behind bars for child pornography.
60-year-old Randall Floyd Prescott, 34-year-old Jimmy Joe Hampton and 23-year-old Johnny Smith Hendrix have been arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child and Computer Child Pornography, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Prescott was issued a $35,000 bond. Hendrix and Hampton where each issued a $50,000 bond.
Eric Curtis McQuay, 34, has been arrested for Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing of Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child. McQuay is still awaiting a Probable Cause hearing where his bond will be issued.
These arrests were a result of a continued effort by the Detectives in the ICAC Division and their work to protect our community's youth from online predators.
