  • Arkansas officer shot and killed inside home in West Memphis

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    WEST MEMPHIS, ARK. - FOX13 has confirmed a Forrest City Police Department officer has been shot and killed inside his home Saturday afternoon. 

    We have learned the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Meadows Apartments, which is located on S Avalon St in West Memphis. The officer was inside his home when he was shot and killed. 

    The West Memphis Police Department is on the scene working to learn more. 

    FOX13 has confirmed with family members, Oliver Johnson was the officer who was shot and killed. He has two small kids and his family is from Earle, Arkansas. A picture of Mr. Johnson is below. 

    FOX13 is working with police to learn more info. Check back for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arkansas officer shot and killed inside home in West Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in Whitehaven, airlifted to Regional One

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen's murder still unsolved two years after shooting, mom speaks out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hundreds pay respects for woman slain in Waffle House attack

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man convicted of kidnapping, murdering man near University of Memphis