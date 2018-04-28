Arkansas officer shot and killed inside home in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, ARK. - FOX13 has confirmed a Forrest City Police Department officer has been shot and killed inside his home Saturday afternoon.
We have learned the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Meadows Apartments, which is located on S Avalon St in West Memphis. The officer was inside his home when he was shot and killed.
The West Memphis Police Department is on the scene working to learn more.
FOX13 has confirmed with family members, Oliver Johnson was the officer who was shot and killed. He has two small kids and his family is from Earle, Arkansas. A picture of Mr. Johnson is below.
FOX13 is working with police to learn more info. Check back for updates.
