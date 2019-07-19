Arkansas police asking for help to find homicide suspects

MARIANNA, Ark. - Marianna Police are asking for help to find two people they said are connected to a recent homicide investigation.
On July 18, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 200 block of California St.
When police arrived at the scene, the victim Isreal Gordon, 40, was found lying on the floor of the living room by the front door with a single gunshot wound to the neck.
During the course of the investigation, police said they learned of three suspects. Two of them were identified by police as "Wildlife" or Darren Smith and "TD" or Terry Royston.
Police believe they may be driving a black 2007 Chevy Silverado with Arkansas License 6ROV.
