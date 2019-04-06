0 Arkansas police officer off the job after shooting injures suspect, innocent bystander

OSCEOLA, Ark. - An Osceola police officer is off the job after a shooting that left a suspect and innocent bystander hurt.

That officer – Dakota Dunkin – was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, which is not sitting well with that bystander.

ORIGINAL STORY: Innocent bystander injured after shots fired during officer-involved shooting

Mabelene Moore told FOX13 the shooting was unnecessary, and she is hoping to see justice served for her troubles.

As Dunkin sits at home with pay, Moore walks with a cane, slowly recovering from the shooting overnight Monday.

“When they got to shooting, the shell hit my foot and my foot swelled up,” said Moore.

Witnesses like Kathrine Turner said they heard as many as five shots. Many of them said they are unhappy with how the situation unfolded.

Police said Pete Edwards, 24, was the suspect in the incident. He was critically injured in the shooting.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday near the 400 block of Sims Street. The news release said

Edwards was pulled over for a traffic stop, and he was being “non-compliant.”

Moore said it hurts knowing the officer continues to get paid for a situation that is costing her in so many other ways.

“The officer asked him to raise his hands. He raised his hands. Dude got on the ground and they started shooting,” said Moore.

Police did not comment because it is still under investigation.

