Arkansas residents exposed to another hepatitis outbreak at BBQ restaurant

PARAGOULD, Ark. - Arkansas has been hit by another hepatitis A outbreak. The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has asked all residents in Green County ages 19-60 to get vaccinated.
RELATED: Anyone who ate at Arkansas Little Caesar's should get hepatitis vaccination, health dept. says
An employee of Ironhorse Barbeque has possibly exposed customers to hepatitis A.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Pregnant woman killed by boyfriend, horrific 911 call released
- Hundreds of indictments dismissed after grand jury leader failed to follow procedure
- Man called 911 moments before driving into river after killing girlfriend, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The restaurant is located in the 2100 block of Linwood in Paragould, Arkansas.
Everyone who ate at the restaurant from July 25 to August 10 should seek vaccination immediately, according to the state health department.
The illness can be prevented by the vaccine of you have been exposed within the last two weeks.
Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek care immediately.
Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-color bowel movements, joint pain or yellowing of the eyes or skin.
"This restaurant worked proactively with the ADH by encouraging vaccinating to their employees prior to this potential exposure,” said Dr. Dirk Haselow, State Epidemiologist.
The vaccine will be available this week in Green County at the following public clinics:
- Tuesday, August 14 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Greene Co. Health Unit at 801 Goldsmith Rd. in Paragould
- Wednesday, August 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Paragould Community Center at 3404 Linwood Dr. in Paragould
- Thursday and Friday, Aug.16-17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eastside Baptist Church at 529 East Court Street in Paragould
Officials tell FOX13 the vaccine will be provided to the public at no cost. Everyone should bring their driver’s license and insurance card if they have one.
According to the ADH, 85 cases of hep A have been reported in Northeast Arkansas related this outbreak since February, including one death.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}