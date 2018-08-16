  • Arkansas school bus towed through flooded waters

    Updated:

    Blytheville Police Department warned the public about flooding which happened early Thursday morning. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 has a crew heading to Bytheville, Check back for updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories