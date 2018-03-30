Arkansas school tries to ban teen over gun post allegation

An Arkansas school district is seeking to bar a 15-year-old student from campus after allegations he posted a photo on social media of him holding a gun.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Vilonia School District filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Faulkner County Circuit Court for safety concerns relating to the allegation. The lawsuit comes after the district suspended the student, who receives special-education services.
The boy's parents have transferred the case to federal court, citing the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The federal law requires public school districts to provide students with free and equal educational opportunities.
The district is requesting the case be returned to the circuit court, arguing that it concerns an urgent safety matter.
An administrative hearing on the teen's suspension is scheduled for April 12.
