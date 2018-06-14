Arkansas sex offender arrested after being caught with child porn, indictment says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. - An Arkansas sex offender who was convicted on child pornography charges in 2015 has been arrested on similar federal charges.
Joshua Glen Box, of Fayetteville, was indicted by a grand jury on June 5. Four counts stated the 35-year-old knowingly received child pornography; another accused him of knowingly possession material (a hard drive) that contained child porn.
The graphic details on the indictment list the names of the image and video files that Box allegedly received between October 2017 and May 2018. Investigators also found a hard drive in the man’s possession that contained images of child pornography involving minors under the age of 12, according to the document.
Trending stories:
- Two WWE stars claim items stolen at popular Memphis hotel, police investigating
- Convicted child rapist spends weekend in hotels with 3 young girls, police say
- Woman comes home from shopping to find man asleep in bed
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
In 2015, Box pleaded guilty to possession of child porn. Documents obtained by FOX13 listed five different felony charges.
In May, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page to inform residents that Box, a level 2 sex offender, was moving to Fayetteville. He was not wanted by police at the time. The notice was part of a sex offender notification.
The sheriff’s office said Box was in possession of thousands of images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit activity. Officials said he was evaluated after the 2015 conviction and it was determined that he be placed in the Medium Risk category to re-offend.
Box admitted he had been downloading child pornography since he was 15, according to a 2015 report from KSFM.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}