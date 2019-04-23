  • Arkansas state police searching for 3 missing, ‘endangered' children

    BAXTER CO., Ark. - Arkansas state police are searching for three children who they believe to be “endangered.”

    Officials said the three children were last seen at the Keystone Apartments on Highway 201 in Mountain Home, Ark. on Monday. 

    Police provided the following descriptions for the three missing children:

    • Talen Marten, 14 – male, blonde hair, 5-foot-9, 150 pounds
    • Shyanne Romine, 14 – female, brown hair, 5-foot-2, 190 pounds
    • Lydia Hall, 12 – female, dyed red hair, 5-foot-2, 130 pounds

    According to police, Romine’s family van – a green 2001 Dodge Caravan with Arkansas tags 517UWW – was seen leaving the apartment complex Monday. 

    Police believe Romine took the van and was accompanied by the other two children.

    Around 9 p.m. Monday, police said the vehicle was spotted in Kansas City, Missouri. However, the children still have not been located.

    Anyone with information regarding the children’s whereabouts is asked to call police. 

