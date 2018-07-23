Arkansas Tax Free Weekend: What you need to know

Looking to grab school supplies or clothing to prepare for the busy school year?
Arkansas Tax-Free weekend starts on August 4. There are rules and regulations regarding what is and is not tax-free so make sure to look before you shop.
According to the State's Department of Finance and Administration, "Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday August 4, 2018, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday August 5, 2018, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax."
All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday.
Click here for a full list of eligible items.
