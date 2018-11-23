Arkansas, Tennessee most dangerous states for Black Friday shopping, study says

Planning on getting the doorbuster deals for Black Friday? If you’re going to stores in Tennessee or Arkansas, be cautious.
A study by Reviews.org concluded that you have the highest risk of violence while shopping on Black Friday in Arkansas, followed by Tennessee.
Below are the states with the highest risk of Black Friday violence:
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- North Carolina
- Alabama
They also ranked the states with the lowest risk of Black Friday violence:
- Vermont
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Pennsylvania
- Wisconsin
There were three things the rankings were based on:
- Violent crime rates per 100,000 in each state (20%)
- Search volume for the term “Black Friday deals” by state (20%)
- Previous reports of Black Friday deaths and injuries per 100,000 by state (60%)
“Basically, we took high violent crime rates, perceived interest in Black Friday deals, and previous Black Friday problems to find out which states may live in the deal danger zone and end up on Santa’s naughty list,” the study said.
To see the full rankings, click HERE.
