Arkansas toddlers survive days in deep ravine after mother dies in car crash

The Ouachita County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old boy was found Monday morning wandering along a road in Camden, about 85 miles southwest of Little Rock.
Authorities posted the boy's photo online and learned his mother hadn't been seen for days.
Police returned to the area where the boy was found and discovered a car wrecked in a deep ravine not visible from the road.
At the scene, authorities found the body of the boy's mother, who had been thrown from the vehicle, and his 1-year-old brother awake and alert in his car seat.
Investigators believe the wreck happened two days earlier. The younger child is being treated for dehydration.
