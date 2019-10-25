0 Arkansas town gathers for community crime meeting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Law enforcement, elected officials and the residents of Helena-West Helena and Phillips Co. are now talking crime.

A town hall was held Thursday to help build trust between the people and the justice system.

Both citizens and law enforcement agencies agreed that crime is an issue in the community, but how to implement solutions has kept everyone as a standstill.

One resident told FOX13, "I am tired of all the killing and all the drugs and all the lawless people that are living here."

One member of the audience and long-time resident of Helena-West Helena, called to attention the despairing margin of jobless youth, gun violence, coupled with broken homes and bottled up anger.

"The increased violence especially among our youth is a concern for me. I hate to see our youth dying in the streets as they're doing, the gun violence. I just want to see what I can do and other citizens can do to prevent some of this," one resident told FOX13.

In the past three years there's been a new regime of law enforcement and elected officials working together who now want the people to get on board and support them.

The state's prosecuting attorney stressed to the audience how important it is to work with officers by reporting crimes when they happen and supporting to victims of crime.

Another underlying issue both sides agree on is the need for more officers patrolling.

The Helena-West Helena Police Chief spoke at the meeting and said, "they go to the academy, they get their certifications, and they're gone."

Right now, local agencies depend on the state and federal government to help solve cases.

The police chief said there's high retention rates at policing agencies and right now it can not offer competitive salaries.

Another resident told FOX13, "If you have an alarm in your house. It isn't going to do you not any bit of good because when it goes off they don't have anybody to answer. A lot of the policeman when they get a response to go to a shooting they may hesitate."

There are plans to host more town hall meetings in the future.

