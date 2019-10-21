  • Arkansas town 'hit hard', at least 2 people injured, sheriff says

    TYRONZA, AR. - An Arkansas town is left to pick up the pieces after a storm ripped through Tyronza which is in Poinsett County.

    According to Sheriff Molder, the Valero Gas Station off Interstate-555 was leveled. Two people were injured, however, the extent of injuries have not been released. 

    The sheriff said pretty much all roads leading into Tyronza are closed. They have a bunch of first responders heading into the area to assist with damage. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

