Arkansas town 'hit hard', at least 2 people injured, sheriff says

TYRONZA, AR. - An Arkansas town is left to pick up the pieces after a storm ripped through Tyronza which is in Poinsett County.
According to Sheriff Molder, the Valero Gas Station off Interstate-555 was leveled. Two people were injured, however, the extent of injuries have not been released.
The sheriff said pretty much all roads leading into Tyronza are closed. They have a bunch of first responders heading into the area to assist with damage.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
