Arkansas town 'hit hard' by storms, at least 4 people injured and curfew in place, sheriff says

TYRONZA, AR. - An Arkansas town is left to pick up the pieces after a storm ripped through Tyronza, which is in Poinsett County.
According to the National Weather Service, preliminary information reports at EF-1 tornado hit the Tyronza area.
Community leaders told FOX13 Tyronza is under a 9 pm curfew tonight due to the severe damages.
Officials with Tyronza Elementary School told FOX13 classes will be canceled tomorrow. The decision will be made tomorrow if classes will continue for the remainder of the week.
Authorities said security perimeters will be set around the school all night. Officials said the school is a 'total loss'.
Here's a picture of the damages at Tyronza Elementary School:
According to Sheriff Molder, the Valero Gas Station off Interstate-555 was leveled. Four people were injured.
The store clerk opening the gas station and a woman getting off the interstate to escape the storm were taken to the hospital. The other two people injured suffered minor injuries.
The sheriff said many of the roads leading into Tyronza are closed. Countless first responders are heading to the area to assist with damage.
Drone video captured the outcome after a critical storm ripped an Arkansas town apart. Look at the damages and find out what we know about the road to recovery, TODAY on FOX13 News at 5.
