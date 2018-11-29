0 Arkansas town worried about large number of stray dogs in the area

A small Arkansas town said it’s got a public health emergency on its hands. They estimate more than 100 dogs run stray in the area.

In Hughes, Arkansas the burden of feeding, vaccinating, and rescuing dozens of stray dogs has fallen on a handful of volunteers. They told FOX13 their resources are maxed out and more people are taking matters into their own hands.

Entire packs of dogs come running at the sight of Tami Newell’s car. Inside, at any moment, she’s carrying 100 pounds of dog food.

“I will go hungry before I let an animal go hungry," Newell told FOX13. “They just keep multiplying. People will get the pups and 3 or 4 months later they’re not babies. They’re not cute. They’re on the street.”

She has been feeding the stray dogs for 11 years.

At one point Newell estimates there were as many as 350 strays in Hughes.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Then, a rescue stepped in and got many of them adopted out, but breeding habits didn't change, and the cycle just repeated itself.

"Somebody didn't just drop them out of the sky. It's going to 100 percent be the residents' problem," Hughes Police Officer Steven Eldridge told FOX13.

Adding, to this day, dogs are allowed to roam free intact.

Arkansas law prevents police from doing much to protect the dogs. Even still, police officers look after them when they can.

Many of the dogs live in abandoned properties. Thursday, the old church will be burned down by the fire department, leaving a litter of puppies nowhere to go.

"Winter is coming. Half of them will not survive the winter," Newell told FOX13.

At this point, the concerns are humanitarian in nature, but also a concern for public safety. If these dogs aren’t cared for, they may get desperate.

"A hungry dog gets cornered and there's a good chance it might attack you if it feels cornered," Officer Eldridge said.

Right now, the dogs are well fed thanks to Newell, but she can't afford to vaccinate all the dogs, making a rabies epidemic a grave concern.

"You’ve got children in this town. I don't want to see one of these dogs end up hurting one of them," Newell said.

If you’re interested in helping, contact Safe Haven Puppy Sanctuary, or you can reach Newell directly at 870-394-2427.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.