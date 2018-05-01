Arkansas woman, man charged with kidnapping

TRUMAN, ARK. - A drug deal gone wrong leaves two people kidnaped in Arkansas.
The incident happened on Monday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Cedar Park area located in Trumann, Arkansas. Police were called in reference to two females being kidnaped at gunpoint. Witnesses in the area told police they were able to described a white man and woman carrying a black pistol and wooden bat to force the ladies into a white Nissan Altima.
Amanda Tippitt, 27, and Danny Brown, 28, later returned to the home where the two women were kidnaped. When they arrived, police were waiting for them. Following a felony traffic stop on the suspects’ vehicle, Brown and Tippitt were taken into custody without incident.
Brown and Tippitt are expected to be charged with Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Obstructing Governmental Operations, Possession of a firearm by certain persons, and Terroristic Threatening.
