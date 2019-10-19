MARIANNA, Ark. - Marianna police seek the public's help to locate a missing 66-year-old woman.
Annie Lee Hampton was last seen wearing a white nightgown with an image on the front that resembles a rabbit by her neighbor about 7:30 a.m. Friday. When the neighbor came back outside about 9 a.m., Hampton's car was gone.
Police were called to the residence after the home aide could not get in the house.
The family accessed the apartment and found her medications, purse, money and other usual belongings still at the residence.
The vehicle is a brown 2001 Pontiac with Arkansas Handicap tags 342737. Officials are not sure if its a Grand Am or a Grand Prix.
She has a liver Illness, seizures, slight dementia, and full mobility is aided by a walker or wheel chair, which were both left at the residence.
She is small in stature with a larger stomach unproportionate to her build due to her illness.
If you see Hampton contact Marianna police at 870-295-2508
If contact is made with her she will probably be in a confused state and due to not having her medicine, will need immediate medical attention, according to police.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}