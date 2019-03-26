Arkansas woman sentenced 25 years after pleading guilty to raping children

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. - An Arkansas woman faces 25 years in prison for one count of rape.
In 2017, the Cross County Sheriff’s Office accused Veronica Blake of sexually assaulting nine children.
Before the plea deal, Blake was also facing 6 counts of incest, 7 counts of computer child pornography and one count of sexual indecency with a minor. Those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Parents of the victims hugged each other after Blake's court appearance. One woman said to Blake, "you are not only the rapist, you are the thief, you stole their childhood from them."
Other family members say the crime could never be forgiven.
Breaking: Veronica Blake was just sentenced to 25 years in prison for one count of rape. 1 count encompasses 6 victims. Emotional words from victims families. One family said to Blake “You are that woman, the rapist.”— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) March 26, 2019
